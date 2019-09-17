Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Maintains Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Castleark Management Has Lifted Position in Clean Harbors (CLH) as Shares Rose

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 15,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 176,565 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.55M, up from 161,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $77.86. About 272,172 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 14,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 43,488 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, up from 29,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 5.87M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17,090 shares to 4,090 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Upland Software Inc by 90,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,395 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1.