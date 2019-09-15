Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Maintains Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Bidu Us (BIDU) Holder Overlook Holdings LTD Has Decreased Position

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 14,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 43,488 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07M, up from 29,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 41,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 707,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.07M, down from 749,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 2.98M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Announces 5-Yr Innovation Partnership with Walt Disney (DIS)/ StudioLAB to Develop Production & Postproduction Content Workflows – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Has Disney Created a $12.99 Cable Killer? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Underfollowed Chinese Tech Company Is Now More Valuable Than Baidu, JD.com – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 19, 2019 : BIDU, IQ, FN, VNET – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Near a 6-Year Low, Is Baidu a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.77 million for 23.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.