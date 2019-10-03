Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Lifted Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Market Valuation Rose; Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Upped Its Holding in Grubhub (GRUB) by $47.20 Million as Stock Value Declined

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 612,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 12.31 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960.01 million, up from 11.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 705,266 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 14,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 43,488 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, up from 29,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $128.43. About 2.66M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saratoga & Inv Management has 657,238 shares for 5.77% of their portfolio. Shelton Management stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ledyard Retail Bank holds 17,632 shares. Narwhal Capital Management holds 1.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 54,531 shares. Contour Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 846,040 shares or 7.88% of all its holdings. Stanley owns 10,468 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Leonard Green & Partners Lp stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bokf Na stated it has 193,455 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alps Advsrs has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Suntrust Banks reported 982,086 shares. Pennsylvania-based Private Wealth Incorporated has invested 1.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Ltd has 1.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 36,240 shares. Moreover, Sol Capital Management has 0.59% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,464 shares. Hamel Incorporated holds 0.94% or 15,332 shares.

