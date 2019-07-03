Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Position In Pepsico (PEP) Was Raised

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.49M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 54,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244.21 million, up from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 2.71M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callable by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 27,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,750 shares, and cut its stake in Call.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. Shares for $227,200 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode holds 0.65% or 22.48 million shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel owns 231,999 shares for 4.77% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Tru holds 34,502 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 188,484 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Com holds 2,533 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Stock Yards State Bank Trust Co accumulated 1.23% or 113,824 shares. Luxor Cap Gru Limited Partnership reported 238,788 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 2.32M shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested 1.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Apriem Advisors, California-based fund reported 4,462 shares. California-based Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Ca has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tt Interest holds 1.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 104,228 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 0.94% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rnc Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbo Communication Ltd Liability has invested 3.39% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ameritas Inv Partners Inc invested 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.12% or 14,169 shares. Johnson Group Inc has 41,101 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments holds 0.13% or 5,520 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 109,533 shares. Covington Invest Advsrs Inc invested 0.36% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Norinchukin Bank The owns 341,852 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability reported 5.42M shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 2.21M shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% or 7,118 shares. Kempen Capital Management Nv owns 168,812 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 91,205 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Co Limited accumulated 0.44% or 19,372 shares.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 76,193 shares to 5,347 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,200 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).