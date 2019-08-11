Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As P G & E Common (PCG) Stock Price Declined, Stonehill Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $101.82 Million

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.54M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 5.81 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 12,050 shares to 101,250 shares, valued at $19.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callable by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Invest Counsel holds 33,261 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Joel Isaacson Ltd Llc holds 0.33% or 20,636 shares. Skylands Capital Lc has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amer Money Mngmt Ltd accumulated 54,129 shares. Augustine Asset invested in 0.21% or 2,788 shares. Arrow Corp stated it has 29,104 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones invested in 18,838 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Leonard Green Partners Lp holds 70,000 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,885 shares. Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 27,722 shares or 1.63% of the stock. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 89,973 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtn Limited Partnership owns 21,101 shares. 9,211 are owned by Abner Herrman & Brock Limited. Lincoln Ltd reported 88,123 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Liability reported 2,920 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.18M were reported by Grp One Trading Lp. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company has 2.33 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Carroll Finance Assoc holds 102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce New York owns 544 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 37.59 million are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 1,137 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation accumulated 1,500 shares. Baupost Ltd Com Ma invested in 3.66% or 24.50 million shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc has 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.18M shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Mechanics State Bank Tru Department has invested 0.07% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd holds 0.05% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 48,448 shares. Dynamic Ltd stated it has 44,066 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

