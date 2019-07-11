Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Increased Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $1.17 Million; As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined, Strategic Advisors Has Increased Its Holding

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $143.94. About 8.07 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 246.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 9,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, up from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 26.76M shares traded or 174.88% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 27,250 shares to 9,750 shares, valued at $733,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) by 210,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Callable.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,867 shares to 16,704 shares, valued at $959,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Company by 18,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,665 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).