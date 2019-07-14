Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Holds Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Hound Partners Has Increased Stake

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,650 shares to 22,750 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callable by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mercer International Inc Sbi (NASDAQ:MERC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wills Finance Group has 19,413 shares. Connable Office accumulated 0.46% or 21,515 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated reported 16,073 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 601,513 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.71M shares stake. Dakota Wealth Management stated it has 68,975 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 103,842 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 13,893 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Viking Fund Lc reported 4,000 shares. River Road Asset Limited Liability holds 7,297 shares. Clark Inc owns 6,853 shares. Lederer And Invest Counsel Ca accumulated 22,375 shares. Altfest L J & Co reported 62,618 shares. Connors Investor Services holds 132,937 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Prtn Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 9.63 million shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd reported 207,888 shares. Moreover, Ipswich Investment Mgmt Com has 4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has 3.11 million shares for 3.6% of their portfolio. Archon Ptnrs Limited reported 116,500 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdg Ltd holds 752,203 shares. First National Bank Sioux Falls invested 4.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). B Riley Wealth reported 78,485 shares. Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability Co has 4.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 235,828 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.84 million shares. 199,365 were accumulated by Cap Invest Of America Inc. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 5.07M shares or 3.13% of all its holdings. Harvest Cap Mgmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rhumbline Advisers reported 13.47M shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or has invested 3.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00B and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 264,909 shares to 245,217 shares, valued at $30.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.