Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Holding In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Has Upped; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Cut Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $36.50 Million as Share Price Rose

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 54.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 127,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 105,219 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.20M, down from 232,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $261.89. About 813,531 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $132.86. About 5.46M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.53 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 41,289 shares to 52,347 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,153 were reported by Marco Inv Ltd. Pittenger And Anderson invested 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bbr Ltd Co reported 0.27% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 103,842 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,362 shares. Acg Wealth reported 40,870 shares stake. Legacy Ptnrs reported 7,016 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Fruth Inv Management invested in 24,972 shares. Fin Counselors has 0.64% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moody Retail Bank Tru Division has 0.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capital Investment Advsr Limited Com owns 61,249 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc (Wy) has 190 shares. Barton Management has 6,179 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp stated it has 1.81M shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund invested 0.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,650 shares to 22,750 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 18,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,900 shares, and cut its stake in Mercer International Inc Sbi (NASDAQ:MERC).

