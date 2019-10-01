Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Increased as Stock Value Rose; As Nvidia Com (NVDA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hartline Investment Upped Its Position

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 3,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 68,783 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.30M, up from 65,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.29. About 8.42 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 14,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 43,488 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, up from 29,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $129.7. About 4.84 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $418.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd Ord Shs by 6,870 shares to 335,585 shares, valued at $21.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 4,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,440 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

