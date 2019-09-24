Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Upped Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $2.01 Million; Hightower Advisors Has Raised Its Holding in Dexcom (DXCM) as Valuation Rose

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 13583.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 40,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 41,050 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $155.33. About 582,946 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 14,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 43,488 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07M, up from 29,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 6.12 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mirae Asset Investments Limited has 0.07% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 19,000 shares. Old Retail Bank In owns 0.08% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 9,838 shares. Lpl Limited Co invested in 0% or 7,225 shares. 1,400 were accumulated by Alberta Mngmt Corporation. Savant Cap Lc reported 31,692 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Domini Impact Invests Ltd has 2,541 shares for 5.29% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement System owns 0.05% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 17,012 shares. Broadfin Cap Ltd reported 63,300 shares stake. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 2,663 shares stake. Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp invested in 70,589 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 2.68M shares. Hodges Capital Incorporated owns 4,895 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Llc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 229,764 shares. Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $16.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (Put) (NYSE:AOS) by 165,039 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (SSO) by 2,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,031 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

