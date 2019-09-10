Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $1.17 Million; Windward Capital Management Company Increased Its Position in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by $578,708 as Shares Declined

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 5.22 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 3.92M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.90 million were reported by Natl Pension Serv. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Financial Bank Of Mellon has 0.72% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23.24M shares. California-based Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company holds 0.19% or 13,196 shares in its portfolio. 30,586 were reported by Wright. Lakeview Cap Partners Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,951 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Llc invested in 24,056 shares. The California-based Stewart Patten Comm Limited Liability Co has invested 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alpha Windward Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,844 shares. Hanson Doremus has invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brookmont Mgmt reported 11,290 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc reported 55,382 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest holds 1.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,503 shares.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 12,050 shares to 101,250 shares, valued at $19.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callable by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Callable.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors, a California-based fund reported 240,927 shares. Capital Intl Invsts owns 1.71 million shares. 59,824 were accumulated by Mcmillion Capital. Highlander Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 17,636 are owned by Tiverton Asset Llc. First Fin In has 1,480 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 0.21% or 308,730 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership reported 1.91M shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 28,887 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability reported 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.25% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2.06 million shares. Davidson stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). First Manhattan Co invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.14% or 17,021 shares.