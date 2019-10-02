Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $2.01 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Fruth Investment Management Has Upped Its Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Position by $598,430 as Stock Price Declined

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 14,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 43,488 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, up from 29,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.27. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) by 260.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 42,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 59,125 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, up from 16,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Marathon Oil Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 5.79M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company New York invested in 0.02% or 1,946 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 1.84% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 191,415 shares. Jane Street Limited holds 415,309 shares. Ipg Invest Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Duff And Phelps reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Savant Ltd Llc invested in 0.39% or 20,010 shares. Randolph Inc holds 4.41% or 183,535 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 1.12% stake. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 0.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 36,924 shares. Klingenstein Fields Communication Lc invested in 813,963 shares or 5.9% of the stock. First Personal Financial Services owns 8,841 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust owns 676,249 shares. Stearns Fincl Services Gp accumulated 0.05% or 1,908 shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Lc has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.01% or 1.65 million shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 135,763 are owned by Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability. 3.96M were accumulated by Fisher Asset Ltd Liability. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 13.14M shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 12,182 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 14,352 shares. Sei Invests Co holds 886,515 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Campbell Co Invest Adviser Limited Liability Co has 0.22% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 33,323 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 74,875 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Korea Invest Corp invested in 1.30M shares. Peoples Services owns 3,111 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Liability Company accumulated 218,198 shares.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $249.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 4,937 shares to 18,096 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.