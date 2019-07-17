Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Trimmed Nam Tai Property (NTP) Holding as Stock Rose; Dtf Tax (DTF) Stock Rose While Fiera Capital Has Trimmed Position by $1.16 Million

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.56 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.81 million, down from 5.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Nam Tai Property Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 1,733 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has declined 20.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 89,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,435 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, down from 343,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 8,130 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has risen 5.97% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 250,857 were reported by 1607 Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc reported 37,328 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Fiera Capital owns 0.01% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 254,435 shares. Saba Capital Management LP holds 0.15% or 261,792 shares in its portfolio. First Advisors LP stated it has 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Bank & Trust Of America De has 49,916 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based City Of London Co Ltd has invested 0.03% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). 27,765 are owned by Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 926,150 shares. 11,329 were accumulated by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 65,487 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Karpus Management has 329,704 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management reported 0.23% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wesbanco Bank reported 30,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 498,002 shares to 929,420 shares, valued at $57.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 4,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMF).