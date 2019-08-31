Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.77 Million; Eastern Bank Position In A T & T (T) Was Has Lifted

Eastern Bank increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 168.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 321,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 511,744 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, up from 190,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER; 26/03/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASSAILS LAWYERS AS SLING PRESIDENT GETS TRANSCRIPT; 15/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: AT&T and Time Warner Chiefs to Testify, and New China Tariffs Brew; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,750 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, down from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE SAYS IT ASSESSES BOEING’S FIRST AIRCRAFT DELIVERY IS MORE LIKELY TO OCCUR IN LATE CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Statement on WTO Ruling; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 14/03/2018 – If President Donald Trump imposes a $60 billion tariff on Chinese goods, China can slap back against U.S. companies, such as Boeing; 11/03/2018 – Investing.com: Boeing says Israel may opt for Chinooks over Sikorsky choppers; 08/05/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 268 THROUGH APRIL 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10,042 shares to 70,066 shares, valued at $18.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares (EZU) by 432,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,342 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.