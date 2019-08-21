Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Lowered Its Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Stock Rose; Greenlight Capital Has Lowered Its Stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by $14.64 Million

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 12,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 101,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44M, down from 113,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $201.03. About 628,549 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN LOOKED AT “WELL OVER 100” POTENTIAL BUSINESSES TO ACQUIRE BEFORE LAUNCHING CONSUMER BANK -CFO; 28/03/2018 – Goldman hikes yuan exchange rate forecasts, cites U.S. trade ties; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs, Warburg Pincus eye $200 mln stake in WeWork India – Times of India; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs buys personal finance start-up Clarity Money; 17/04/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman’s Gains in Trading Raise a Familiar Dilemma: DealBook Briefing; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHSL DAVID M. SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT/COO; 03/04/2018 – Goldman promotes tech banker to co-head Americas M&A; 08/03/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.7 EUROS FROM 7.57 EUROS; 09/03/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: SCOOP: Lloyd Blankfein is preparing to step down as CEO of Goldman Sachs as soon as this year. $GS…; 20/03/2018 – INNOGY IS SAID TO HIRE DEUTSCHE BANK, GOLDMAN FOR EON DEAL

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 4.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 15.12 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.42M, down from 20.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 28.26% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 201,622 shares. Clark Estates Inc Ny has invested 1.6% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Clifford Swan Counsel has invested 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 14,410 are owned by Cibc. Atria Limited Liability Company holds 4,108 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins Com reported 0.35% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wallington Asset Management Llc owns 31,041 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 500 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.45% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 335,592 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 45,643 shares. Shapiro Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 3,294 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Oakworth reported 0% stake. Pinnacle Lc, Oklahoma-based fund reported 19,329 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.07 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.