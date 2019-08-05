Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $1.17 Million; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Cut Holding in Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) by $2.23 Million

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 73.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 29,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 40,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $70.94. About 125,187 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $138.54. About 2.01M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,029 shares to 22,419 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 4,115 shares. Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa holds 0.17% or 3,005 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 26,166 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Burney has invested 0.03% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Alps Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 15,503 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Profund Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Parkside Retail Bank And stated it has 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 312,401 shares. Northstar Advsrs Limited Liability owns 6,990 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation stated it has 296,800 shares. Lord Abbett Com Limited Com stated it has 114,991 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $139.31M for 21.90 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mercer Cap Advisers holds 51,548 shares or 3.84% of its portfolio. Cap Mngmt Va holds 0.76% or 24,786 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 28,832 are held by Tirschwell And Loewy. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 276,514 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd stated it has 404 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 23,063 are held by Patten & Patten Tn. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 15,083 shares. 62,119 were reported by Troy Asset Mgmt. 1,698 were reported by Howe And Rusling. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 0.2% or 17,943 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Incorporated Oh stated it has 608,833 shares. 733,333 are held by Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 23,608 shares.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercer International Inc Sbi (NASDAQ:MERC) by 140,000 shares to 16.34M shares, valued at $220.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callable by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Callable.