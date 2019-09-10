Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $1.17 Million; American National Bank Has Trimmed Its Position in Costco Wholesale Common (COST) as Stock Rose

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 5.22 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction

American National Bank decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp Common (COST) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 3,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 25,551 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 million, down from 28,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $299. About 2.95 million shares traded or 59.92% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Bankshares Of Mellon has invested 0.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 818,100 are held by Westfield Capital Limited Partnership. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1.48% or 53,437 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.67% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 999,159 shares. Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Troy Asset Mgmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 62,119 shares. Zuckerman Invest Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,409 shares. Northstar Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 14,033 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. 210,070 are owned by Howard Cap Management. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Lc owns 37,641 shares. 89,044 were accumulated by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd holds 14,297 shares. Kellner Capital Lc reported 8,810 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 110,087 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA) by 25 shares to 6 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) by 210,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.56M shares, and cut its stake in Mercer International Inc Sbi (NASDAQ:MERC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr invested in 0.34% or 7,267 shares. 4.61M were reported by Invesco. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Alpha Cubed Invs owns 5,764 shares. Conning holds 11,952 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division owns 0.26% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 38,483 shares. Tokio Marine Asset accumulated 1,654 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Acg Wealth invested 0.72% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bank Of Mellon holds 0.35% or 5.11 million shares. Independent Invsts accumulated 3,446 shares. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability reported 850 shares. Aristotle Capital Ltd Liability owns 1,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Investment Counselors has 0.46% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Regions holds 0.08% or 29,912 shares. Burns J W Co Ny reported 8,803 shares.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Franklin (BEN) Reflects Cost-Control Benefits: Time to Hold? – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intercept Appoints Lisa DeFrancesco as Vice President, Investor Relations – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Dean Foods’ (DF) Efforts Pare Dairy Related Headwinds? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hurricane Dorian could cost insurers $25 bln- UBS – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fluidigm Revolutionizes Next-Generation Sequencing RNA Library Preparation with Microfluidic Automation – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 18,255 shares to 52,350 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Activebeta International Equity Etf Actvbt Intereqy by 220,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.08B for 29.55 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.