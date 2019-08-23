Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Cut United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding By $2.01 Million; THULE GROUP AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (THLPF) Shorts Raised By 9.91%

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 90.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 18,100 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd holds 1,900 shares with $212,000 value, down from 20,000 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $96.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.59% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $112.24. About 1.00M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY

THULE GROUP AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:THLPF) had an increase of 9.91% in short interest. THLPF’s SI was 48,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.91% from 44,400 shares previously. It closed at $20.68 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prns Lc has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Vantage Investment reported 73,580 shares. 717 are owned by Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Company. South State reported 0.32% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 515,700 are owned by Factory Mutual Insur. 10,000 are held by Assets Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability. The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Llc reported 30,133 shares stake. Naples Global Advisors Lc reported 21,988 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Culbertson A N Co holds 0.86% or 26,697 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Vulcan Value Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.10 million shares or 4.21% of its portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank The reported 168,250 shares. Aviance Cap Lc owns 8 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mngmt owns 2,600 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 9.81% above currents $112.24 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Berenberg. Oppenheimer maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. Berenberg maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS Details Drone Plans In Federal Exemption Request – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UPS won’t add residential delivery holiday surcharges â€” but that comes with a cost – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 13.62 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Thule Group AB operates in sports and outdoor industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $. It offers roof racks and boxes, racks for bikes, and water and winter sports equipment being transported by car; computer and camera bags, luggage, and hiking backpacks; bicycle trailers, strollers, and child bike seats; and awnings, bike carriers, and tents for motor homes and caravans. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products primarily under the Thule, Case Logic, TracRac, and SportRack brands.