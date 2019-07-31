Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Cut Its Mercer International Sbi (MERC) Position by $1.82 Million as Market Value Rose; Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 141,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, down from 891,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 710,454 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has declined 21.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12.0C, EST. EPS 0.70C; 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking; 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO BOOST STAKE; 23/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Ellen Costello to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 1C; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 29/05/2018 – Emirates NBD Introduces Integrated Digital Onboarding Service Enabled By Diebold Nixdorf

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Mercer International Inc Sbi (MERC) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 16.34 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.75M, down from 16.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Mercer International Inc Sbi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $855.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 129,715 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has risen 9.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 09/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Conference May 22; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Announced Nafta Claim Against Canada in January 2012; 05/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: NAFTA TRIBUNAL DECISION WILL BE ISSUED MARCH 6; 25/05/2018 – Mercer Intl Inc. Announces Voluntary Delisting From the Toronto Stck Exchange; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q EPS 39c; 07/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q Rev $367.9M; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 72,085 shares to 2.37 million shares, valued at $42.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 29,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 129.51% or $0.79 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $13.79 million for 19.69 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $1.04 million activity. Schmid Gerrard also bought $195,456 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares. $27,467 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares were bought by COSTELLO ELLEN. RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L bought 19,100 shares worth $201,270. Shares for $109,590 were bought by Naher Ulrich. Another trade for 21,000 shares valued at $189,581 was made by Heyden Olaf Robert on Monday, March 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.45% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 29,483 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Sei Invests holds 0% or 77,982 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 151,025 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd, Minnesota-based fund reported 40 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Lc reported 1,500 shares. Mariner reported 13,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 4,253 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc holds 97,554 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,362 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 445,474 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy reported 139,934 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). 493 were reported by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank. Int Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 0% or 5,071 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates stated it has 60,264 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Iat Reinsurance has 37.5% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Jpmorgan Chase reported 86,151 shares. Matarin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 157,757 shares. Franklin Resources invested in 0% or 200,000 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 13,820 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 4,219 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.45 million shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 465,437 shares.

Analysts await Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. MERC’s profit will be $22.32 million for 9.58 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Mercer International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.41% negative EPS growth.