Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Cut United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $2.01 Million; Laffer Investments Has Lifted Its Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Position by $32.87 Million

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 6,887 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579.06 million, up from 6,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $73.13. About 1.63M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 90.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 1,900 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.88M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cna has 1.68% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ifrah Financial Services reported 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Nomura Asset Mngmt Comm Limited has 114,996 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.14% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.84% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Hudson Valley Advisors Incorporated Adv stated it has 2,961 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Monroe National Bank & Tru Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,656 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon owns 3.36M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Field Main Bank & Trust holds 1,990 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 19,873 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 46,053 shares. Scotia Cap Inc stated it has 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Evermay Wealth Limited Co invested in 5,738 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell slides after Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dow downgraded to Sell equivalent at BofA Merrill – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc by 57 shares to 2,182 shares, valued at $2.17 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Belden Inc by 41 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,971 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision holds 0.32% or 10,349 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 198,643 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Regions Fincl reported 0.62% stake. Argyle reported 37,850 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.34% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 52,592 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 223,286 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.08% or 40,689 shares. Boston & Management holds 31,896 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nexus Inv Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,500 shares. The Utah-based Albion Financial Grp Incorporated Ut has invested 0.56% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Buckingham Asset Management Limited has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UPS will more than double its space at Tampa International Airport – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Reasons the Market Is Being Harsh on UPS – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UPS won’t add residential delivery holiday surcharges â€” but that comes with a cost – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 20, 2019.