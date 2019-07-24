Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Cut Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.77 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Davis R M Has Decreased Cerner (CERN) Position as Stock Rose

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 26,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 613,227 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.08 million, down from 639,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 1.51 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,750 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, down from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $362.39. About 5.14M shares traded or 14.77% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Backlog $486.25B; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENCOURAGED BY DIALOGUE BETWEEN US AND CHINA ON TRADE; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: Plane crash at Kathmandu Airport, Nepal. Reports say it belonged to US-Bangla Airlines of Bangladesh & was a Fokker F28 (although online fleet lists state 4 Boeing 737 & 4 Dash 8 are operated). Unconfirmed reports of no survivors. | Pic credits TBA; 03/05/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE IN TALKS TO POSSIBLY RE-ENGINE BOEING B-52 BOMBER; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – THROGUH UNIT WILL IMPLEMENT ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING/LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR QATAR ARMED FORCES; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAYS “REMEDIATIONS” WERE APPLIED AND INTRUSION IS NOT A “PRODUCTION OR DELIVERY ISSUE”; 02/05/2018 – BOEING, NASA WORKING THROUGH MFG, WELDING ISSUES W/ NEW ROCKET; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Generation Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 3.30M shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 648,906 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs owns 5,490 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation owns 57,102 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Franklin Resources, California-based fund reported 177,553 shares. Horan Capital has 0.52% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 48,859 shares. 160,329 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co. Martin Co Tn holds 1.21% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 70,402 shares. World Asset Mngmt owns 21,137 shares. Whittier Tru reported 12,338 shares. 65,416 were accumulated by Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability. Parsons Ri holds 7,536 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, C Worldwide Gp Hldg A S has 0.04% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 50,329 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service holds 40,874 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.74 million for 31.14 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,413 shares to 207,528 shares, valued at $21.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 30,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corp.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock or 8,500 shares. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.