Iamgold (IAG) Stock Price Rose While Intact Investment Management Has Lifted Stake; Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Has Decreased Stake

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 35.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 3,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 6,710 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 10,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $139.23. About 12,357 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 320,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 3.72 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.38M, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $3.565. About 508,321 shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold DECK shares while 121 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 0.08% more from 30.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.03% or 325,843 shares. Strategic Glob Lc accumulated 0.46% or 12,136 shares. Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 1,370 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 185 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.01% or 446 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Lc stated it has 2,716 shares. 16,161 are held by Royal Bank Of Canada. Georgia-based Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). West Oak Cap Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 225 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.04% stake. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 10,900 shares.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, down 3.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $66.42 million for 15.13 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -443.28% EPS growth.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 8,715 shares to 29,121 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 11,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 376,900 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $60.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.48M shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

