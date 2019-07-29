Iamgold (IAG) Stock Price Declined While Contrarius Investment Management LTD Upped Position; Marietta Investment Partners Lifted Its Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) by $414,238

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 1,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,143 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 38,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $189.65. About 464,480 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 192,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.78M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10 million, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. It closed at $3.68 lastly. It is down 61.01% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.44% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 33,352 shares to 29,277 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 6.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,910 shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

