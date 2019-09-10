Iamgold (IAG) Shareholder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Raised Stake by $576,963 as Share Price Rose; Smithbridge Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) by $338,410 as Market Value Declined

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 192,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 3.78M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, up from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.495. About 2.12 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.74B market cap company. The stock increased 5.26% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 8.86 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 45,743 shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $77.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 33,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,277 shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

