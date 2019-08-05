IAMGOLD (IAG) Reaches $3.98 After 4.00% Up Move; Lateef Investment Management LP Raised Equinix (EQIX) Stake By $6.38 Million

The stock of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 3.83 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake projectThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.87 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $4.14 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:IAG worth $74.80M more.

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 25.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp acquired 14,076 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 68,737 shares with $31.15M value, up from 54,661 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $43.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $522.42. About 93,549 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. It also explores for copper and silver. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa.

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 72,029 shares to 343,512 valued at $25.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 32,974 shares and now owns 195,913 shares. Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc holds 64 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests reported 3,067 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company owns 0.12% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 822 shares. Eii Mgmt holds 0.23% or 921 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Llc has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.33% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 17,458 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability holds 1.57% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 145,680 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 12,308 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability owns 0.19% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,715 shares. Washington Tru Bancorporation owns 63 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc invested in 110 shares or 0.02% of the stock. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp owns 21,288 shares. Hahn Capital Mngmt owns 66,361 shares. Zeke Cap Limited Liability owns 1,045 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 8. UBS maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $58000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Strong Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Friday, March 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $482 target. Nomura maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating.