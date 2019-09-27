IAMGOLD (IAG) Reaches $3.65 After 3.00% Down Move; RAMELIUS RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (RMLRF) Shorts Down By 97%

The stock of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 2.92M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.71 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $3.54 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:IAG worth $51.33 million less.

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and production and sale of gold in Australia.

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and production and sale of gold in Australia. The company has market cap of $572.16 million. The firm holds interest in the Mt Magnet gold project located within the north-south striking Meekatharra-Mt Magnet greenstone belt of the Western Australian Murchison province; and the Vivien gold deposit located to the west of the town of Leinster in Western Australia. It has a 19.5 P/E ratio. It also has interests in the Water Tank Hill/St George deposits in Western Australia; the Coogee gold project in Western Australia; the Kathleen Valley gold project in Western Australia; and the Tanami joint venture gold project in Northern Territory; and the exploration permit for minerals holdings in north Queensland.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. It also explores for copper and silver. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa.