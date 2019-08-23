IAMGOLD (IAG) Reaches $3.45 After 4.00% Up Move; Savara (SVRA) Shorts Increased By 10.14%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) had an increase of 10.14% in short interest. SVRA’s SI was 1.61M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.14% from 1.46 million shares previously. With 681,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s short sellers to cover SVRA’s short positions. It closed at $2.27 lastly. It is down 77.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SVRA News: 11/03/2018 – SAVARA: TO STOP SUPPORT OF AIRONITE DEVELOPMENT; 09/05/2018 – Savara 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 29/05/2018 – SAVARA INC – DEPENDING ON ENROLLMENT AND OTHER FACTORS, INTERIM RESULTS FROM OPTIMA STUDY MAY BE PROVIDED IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – SAVARA INC – CULTURE CONVERSION HAS NOW BEEN ACHIEVED IN BOTH PATIENTS, ALONG WITH MEANINGFUL CLINICAL IMPROVEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Savara: Patient Enrollment in OPTIMA Study On Track to Complete in 3Q 2018 and Topline Results Seen 1H 2019; 11/03/2018 – Savara: Study Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 19/03/2018 – Savara at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 29/05/2018 – Savara Provides Update on Case Reports of Inhaled Granulocyte-Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor for the Treatment of Nontube; 11/03/2018 – Savara: Doesn’t Plan to Support Any New Development of Aironite; 12/03/2018 – Savara Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 19

The stock of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.84% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $3.445. About 762,934 shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of DirectorsThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.61B company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $3.58 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:IAG worth $64.56 million more.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. The company has market cap of $85.63 million. The Company’s product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. It currently has negative earnings.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It also explores for copper and silver. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa.