Iamgold (IAG) Market Value Rose While U S Global Investors Has Lifted Its Position; Alethea Capital Management Has Lifted Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $609,000; Shares Rose

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 17757.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 497,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $3.465. About 3.35M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $786,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $165.57. About 1.03 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.21% or 49,229 shares in its portfolio. United Asset Strategies invested in 0.06% or 1,532 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Compton Capital Management Ri has invested 1.21% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cadence Bancorporation Na reported 3,665 shares stake. American Group holds 279,190 shares. 553 are owned by Camarda Fin Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.45% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Weiss Asset Lp holds 0.01% or 1,192 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 2,557 shares. Kentucky-based Parthenon Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 898,357 were reported by Citigroup Incorporated. Family Firm reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $153.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 8,442 shares to 5,018 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 26,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,176 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

