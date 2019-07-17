Iamgold (IAG) Holder Ruffer Llp Boosted Its Position by $8.11 Million as Valuation Declined; Vigilant Capital Management Has Decreased Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 2.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 29.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13.61M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.17M, up from 10.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 4.79 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 61.01% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.44% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 71.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 5,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,419 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269,000, down from 8,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Punch Assoc Invest Mngmt Inc has 56,260 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Ca owns 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,994 shares. Riverpark Cap Management owns 83,881 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. Srb reported 6,362 shares. Greenbrier Prns Cap Lc holds 1.97% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Investment Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Community Bancshares Na holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 36,146 shares. Kempen Cap Nv holds 0.22% or 21,503 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 60,360 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited reported 5,172 shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 14,919 shares. Palladium Partners Llc holds 204,445 shares. 719,334 are owned by Banque Pictet And Cie. Ironsides Asset Advsr Lc owns 5,685 shares.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 29,892 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $14.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 114,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.50 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 100,000 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,302 shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

