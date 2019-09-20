IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) and Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) compete against each other in the Gold sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD Corporation 3 1.65 N/A -0.24 0.00 Gold Standard Ventures Corp 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) and Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.8% Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.8% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.03% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.7% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares. Competitively, 42.72% are Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAMGOLD Corporation -4.97% 14.15% 22.64% 0.83% -34.95% -1.36% Gold Standard Ventures Corp -4.76% 0% 0% -26.47% -42.86% -20%

For the past year IAMGOLD Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors IAMGOLD Corporation beats Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 52,731 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. As of March 30, 2017, the company owns or has an option on the ownership of 29,103 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented lode (claims); and a 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights secured or controlled by a contractual interest in private surface and mineral property. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.