IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE)

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) and Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) compete with each other in the Gold sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD Corporation 3 1.54 N/A -0.24 0.00 Comstock Mining Inc. N/A 66.31 N/A -0.14 0.00

Demonstrates IAMGOLD Corporation and Comstock Mining Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.8% Comstock Mining Inc. 0.00% -89.5% -30.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.07 beta indicates that IAMGOLD Corporation is 93.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Comstock Mining Inc. has beta of 0.24 which is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.2 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IAMGOLD Corporation. Its rival Comstock Mining Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. IAMGOLD Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Comstock Mining Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for IAMGOLD Corporation and Comstock Mining Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Comstock Mining Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 80.18% for IAMGOLD Corporation with average price target of $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.8% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 8.5% of Comstock Mining Inc. are owned by institutional investors. IAMGOLD Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, 14.36% are Comstock Mining Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAMGOLD Corporation -4.97% 14.15% 22.64% 0.83% -34.95% -1.36% Comstock Mining Inc. -16.4% -20.32% -39.04% -21.97% -21.02% 10%

For the past year IAMGOLD Corporation had bearish trend while Comstock Mining Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors IAMGOLD Corporation beats Comstock Mining Inc.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.