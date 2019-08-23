IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Gold. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD Corporation 3 1.54 N/A -0.24 0.00 Barrick Gold Corporation 14 4.15 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights IAMGOLD Corporation and Barrick Gold Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.8% Barrick Gold Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -6.1%

Volatility and Risk

IAMGOLD Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 93.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.07 beta. From a competition point of view, Barrick Gold Corporation has a -0.21 beta which is 121.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IAMGOLD Corporation is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Barrick Gold Corporation is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. IAMGOLD Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Barrick Gold Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.8% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.1% of Barrick Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors. IAMGOLD Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Barrick Gold Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAMGOLD Corporation -4.97% 14.15% 22.64% 0.83% -34.95% -1.36% Barrick Gold Corporation -6.28% 8.47% 29.15% 24.6% 45.83% 20.09%

For the past year IAMGOLD Corporation had bearish trend while Barrick Gold Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors IAMGOLD Corporation beats Barrick Gold Corporation.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Randgold Resources Limited explores for and develops gold deposits in Sub-Saharan Africa. It holds interests in the Morila gold mine, the Loulo gold mine, and the Gounkoto gold mine, which are located in Mali, West Africa; Tongon mine situated within the Nielle exploitation permit in the north of CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire; and Kibali mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Helier, the Channel Islands.