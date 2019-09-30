IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Comparison side by side

As Gold companies, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD Corporation 4 1.59 465.26M -0.24 0.00 U.S. Gold Corp. 1 0.00 20.20M -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see IAMGOLD Corporation and U.S. Gold Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us IAMGOLD Corporation and U.S. Gold Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD Corporation 13,003,717,264.32% -4% -2.8% U.S. Gold Corp. 2,023,034,551.83% -91.3% -88.3%

Risk & Volatility

IAMGOLD Corporation has a beta of 0.07 and its 93.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 0.96 beta and it is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.8% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares and 1.3% of U.S. Gold Corp. shares. IAMGOLD Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, U.S. Gold Corp. has 13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAMGOLD Corporation -4.97% 14.15% 22.64% 0.83% -34.95% -1.36% U.S. Gold Corp. -4.81% -2.94% -15.38% -2.94% -23.85% 10%

For the past year IAMGOLD Corporation had bearish trend while U.S. Gold Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

IAMGOLD Corporation beats U.S. Gold Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.