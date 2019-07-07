IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) and New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Contrasting side by side

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) and New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have been rivals in the Gold for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD Corporation 3 1.49 N/A -0.24 0.00 New Gold Inc. 1 0.81 N/A -1.85 0.00

Demonstrates IAMGOLD Corporation and New Gold Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has IAMGOLD Corporation and New Gold Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.8% New Gold Inc. 0.00% -74.6% -38.2%

Risk & Volatility

IAMGOLD Corporation has a beta of -0.27 and its 127.00% less volatile than S&P 500. New Gold Inc. has a 0.46 beta and it is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IAMGOLD Corporation is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, New Gold Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. IAMGOLD Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than New Gold Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for IAMGOLD Corporation and New Gold Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 New Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IAMGOLD Corporation has a consensus target price of $6, and a 79.10% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.8% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 55.1% of New Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.7% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.6% of New Gold Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAMGOLD Corporation 0.42% -26.46% -29.91% -23.64% -61.01% -35.05% New Gold Inc. -2.33% -10.41% -35.48% -2.44% -66.24% 5.71%

For the past year IAMGOLD Corporation has -35.05% weaker performance while New Gold Inc. has 5.71% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors IAMGOLD Corporation beats New Gold Inc.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.