IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) and Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) Comparison side by side

Both IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) and Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) compete on a level playing field in the Gold industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD Corporation 3 1.73 N/A -0.24 0.00 Kinross Gold Corporation 4 2.04 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IAMGOLD Corporation and Kinross Gold Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IAMGOLD Corporation and Kinross Gold Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.8% Kinross Gold Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.07 shows that IAMGOLD Corporation is 93.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kinross Gold Corporation on the other hand, has 0.01 beta which makes it 99.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

IAMGOLD Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Kinross Gold Corporation which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. IAMGOLD Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kinross Gold Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

IAMGOLD Corporation and Kinross Gold Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Kinross Gold Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Kinross Gold Corporation’s potential downside is -3.47% and its average price target is $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.8% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 69.9% of Kinross Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are IAMGOLD Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Kinross Gold Corporation has 9.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAMGOLD Corporation -4.97% 14.15% 22.64% 0.83% -34.95% -1.36% Kinross Gold Corporation -5.63% 10.14% 31.37% 20.72% 11.67% 24.07%

For the past year IAMGOLD Corporation had bearish trend while Kinross Gold Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Kinross Gold Corporation beats IAMGOLD Corporation.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The companyÂ’s gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper. As of December 31, 2016, its proven and probable mineral reserves included 31.0 million ounces of gold, 37.4 million ounces of silver, and 1.4 billion pounds of copper. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.