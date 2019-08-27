IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) and Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) Comparing side by side

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) and Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) compete with each other in the Gold sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD Corporation 3 1.78 N/A -0.24 0.00 Hecla Mining Company 2 1.53 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights IAMGOLD Corporation and Hecla Mining Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.8% Hecla Mining Company 0.00% -3.7% -2.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.07 beta means IAMGOLD Corporation’s volatility is 93.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Hecla Mining Company has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IAMGOLD Corporation is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Hecla Mining Company is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. IAMGOLD Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hecla Mining Company.

Analyst Ratings

IAMGOLD Corporation and Hecla Mining Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Hecla Mining Company 1 1 1 2.33

On the other hand, Hecla Mining Company’s potential upside is 32.77% and its consensus price target is $2.35.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IAMGOLD Corporation and Hecla Mining Company are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 65.7% respectively. Insiders owned 1.7% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Hecla Mining Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAMGOLD Corporation -4.97% 14.15% 22.64% 0.83% -34.95% -1.36% Hecla Mining Company -7.96% 10.12% -11.06% -28.29% -40.89% -21.61%

For the past year IAMGOLD Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Hecla Mining Company.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.