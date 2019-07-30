Iamgold Ab (IAG) Shareholder Hexavest Has Upped Its Holding by $743,979 as Market Valuation Declined; Barry Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 611.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 45,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $209.4. About 891,437 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 19/03/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Apple is said to develop displays to replace Samsung screens; 01/05/2018 – COOK: HEALTH IS AN AREA OF ‘MAJOR STRATEGIC THRUST’ FOR APPLE; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp Ab (IAG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 247,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.22 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 2.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp Ab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 4.11 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 61.01% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.44% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M

