Iamgold Ab (IAG) Holder Hexavest Raised Holding by $743,979; Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake Has Upped by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp Ab (IAG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 247,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 3.22M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 2.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp Ab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 606,975 shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,035 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 22,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $152.64. About 902,620 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 20,321 shares to 50,598 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 19,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,318 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru Comm reported 0.05% stake. Falcon Edge Capital Lp stated it has 0.84% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 322,839 were accumulated by Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Corp. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.29% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 19,092 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 14,274 shares. 9,336 were reported by Davenport Ltd Com. Cypress Management Ltd Llc (Wy) holds 1.17% or 5,510 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.25% or 66,185 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.36% or 36,936 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 287 shares. Spc Financial Inc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Voya Management Ltd Liability Co has 279,780 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Concorde Asset Ltd Llc reported 3,689 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 982,733 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated reported 2.5% stake.

