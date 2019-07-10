Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) (IAG) Shares Declined While U S Global Investors Has Cut Holding; Ao Smith (AOS) Shareholder Ashmore Wealth Management Upped Its Position by $8.41 Million as Market Valuation Declined

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) (IAG) by 98.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 247,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 4.20 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 61.01% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.44% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 981,066 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 7,241 shares to 17,327 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Versum Materials Inc by 7,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. Dana Paul R sold $239,400 worth of stock or 4,836 shares. Goodwin Wallace E had sold 13,200 shares worth $660,244.