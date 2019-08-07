Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) (IAG) Shareholder U S Global Investors Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Valueact Holdings LP Holding in Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Has Cut as Shares Rose

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) (IAG) by 98.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 247,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 6.81M shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp analyzed 2.18M shares as the company's stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $95.9. About 330,987 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $160.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Ancora Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,780 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 15,313 were reported by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 6,383 shares. Fil owns 712,574 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Incorporated Wi owns 1.69 million shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 239,203 shares or 0.08% of the stock. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Smithfield Trust owns 1,583 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas-based Petrus Tru Co Lta has invested 0.04% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Raymond James, a Florida-based fund reported 85,963 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech invested in 229,486 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc has invested 0.03% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

date 2019-08-07