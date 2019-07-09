Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) (IAG) Holder U S Global Investors Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Declined; As Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Stock Declined, Holder Maltese Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $2.48 Million

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 20.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 275,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 1.02 million shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 20.39% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 30/04/2018 – Valley National Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 7-8; 07/05/2018 – Valley National at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valley National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLY); 28/03/2018 – Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. Increases Dividend By 50%; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $32.3; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 28/03/2018 – Valley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) (IAG) by 98.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 247,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 2.94M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 61.01% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.44% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,693 shares to 9,101 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 5,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL).

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 135,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Natl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 37,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital Bancorp Inc Md.

Analysts await Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. VLY’s profit will be $76.22M for 11.66 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Valley National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 200.08 million shares or 2.41% more from 195.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc invested in 18,656 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.06% or 15.67M shares in its portfolio. Condor Capital Management invested 0.05% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Shelton Cap stated it has 178 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Advisory Service Networks Lc has invested 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). The New York-based Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). 22,673 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Natixis reported 0% stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 718 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Pnc Finance Group Inc stated it has 27,221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 1,000 shares. American Century Cos Inc reported 4.81 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 201,216 shares.

