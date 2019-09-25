IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp 229 4.21 N/A 6.97 34.28 Professional Diversity Network Inc. 2 1.18 N/A -2.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of IAC/InterActiveCorp and Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.00% 23.9% 9.7% Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0.00% -618.4% -162.6%

Volatility and Risk

IAC/InterActiveCorp is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Competitively, Professional Diversity Network Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Professional Diversity Network Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. IAC/InterActiveCorp is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

IAC/InterActiveCorp and Professional Diversity Network Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 10 3.00 Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 32.44% upside potential and an average price target of $297.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. are owned by institutional investors. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAC/InterActiveCorp -2.15% 7.66% 6.24% 14.78% 64.26% 30.6% Professional Diversity Network Inc. -25.91% -12.86% -46.02% 32.61% -49.15% 83%

For the past year IAC/InterActiveCorp was less bullish than Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Professional Diversity Network Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.