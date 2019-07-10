IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

As Internet Information Providers businesses, IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp 214 4.46 N/A 6.90 33.25 Opera Limited 9 6.27 N/A 0.32 30.47

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Opera Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to IAC/InterActiveCorp. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. IAC/InterActiveCorp is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.00% 17.8% 7.3% Opera Limited 0.00% 5.1% 4.8%

Liquidity

IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Opera Limited which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. Opera Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and Opera Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 3 3.00 Opera Limited 0 0 0 0.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus price target of $287.33, and a 23.74% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IAC/InterActiveCorp and Opera Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.9% and 5.1%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 61.74% are Opera Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAC/InterActiveCorp -3.93% 4.71% 3.64% 23.03% 59.71% 25.39% Opera Limited 3.05% 17.2% 16.51% 42.17% 0% 76.44%

For the past year IAC/InterActiveCorp’s stock price has smaller growth than Opera Limited.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Opera Limited.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.