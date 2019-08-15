IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Both IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp 223 4.50 N/A 6.97 34.28 JD.com Inc. 28 0.00 N/A 0.31 96.48

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IAC/InterActiveCorp and JD.com Inc. JD.com Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to IAC/InterActiveCorp. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. IAC/InterActiveCorp is trading at a lower P/E ratio than JD.com Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.00% 23.9% 9.7% JD.com Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

IAC/InterActiveCorp’s current beta is 0.97 and it happens to be 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, JD.com Inc. has beta of 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IAC/InterActiveCorp are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor JD.com Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. IAC/InterActiveCorp can pay off short and long-term obligations better than JD.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for IAC/InterActiveCorp and JD.com Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 9 3.00 JD.com Inc. 0 3 5 2.63

IAC/InterActiveCorp’s upside potential currently stands at 24.07% and an $298.22 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of JD.com Inc. is $32.06, which is potential 8.20% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, IAC/InterActiveCorp is looking more favorable than JD.com Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares and 50.4% of JD.com Inc. shares. 0.8% are IAC/InterActiveCorp’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.11% of JD.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAC/InterActiveCorp -2.15% 7.66% 6.24% 14.78% 64.26% 30.6% JD.com Inc. -7.11% -4.1% -0.96% 21.39% -14.93% 42.9%

For the past year IAC/InterActiveCorp’s stock price has smaller growth than JD.com Inc.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats JD.com Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. The company also provides an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. In addition, it offers value-added fulfillment services comprising warehousing and delivery, and transaction processing and billing services to third-party sellers; online marketing services for suppliers and sellers; various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, consumer financing, online payment, and others to suppliers and third-party sellers; and online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers. As of April 25, 2017, the company operated 7 fulfillment centers and 256 warehouses, and total 6,906 delivery stations and pickup stations in 2,655 counties and districts across the People's Republic of China. JD.com, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. to jointly build a full-scene smart marketing platform for the company. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.