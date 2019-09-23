IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp 229 4.33 N/A 6.97 34.28 Alphabet Inc. 1,171 5.75 N/A 39.87 30.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Alphabet Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than IAC/InterActiveCorp. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Alphabet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has IAC/InterActiveCorp and Alphabet Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.00% 23.9% 9.7% Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 13.5%

Risk & Volatility

IAC/InterActiveCorp’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Alphabet Inc. on the other hand, has 0.97 beta which makes it 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IAC/InterActiveCorp is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Alphabet Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Alphabet Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for IAC/InterActiveCorp and Alphabet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 10 3.00 Alphabet Inc. 0 5 10 2.67

IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 28.77% upside potential and a consensus target price of $297.4. Competitively the average target price of Alphabet Inc. is $1369, which is potential 11.32% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that IAC/InterActiveCorp seems more appealing than Alphabet Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares and 81.3% of Alphabet Inc. shares. About 0.8% of IAC/InterActiveCorp’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.16% of Alphabet Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAC/InterActiveCorp -2.15% 7.66% 6.24% 14.78% 64.26% 30.6% Alphabet Inc. 6.88% 10.75% 3.83% 10.95% -0.96% 16.58%

For the past year IAC/InterActiveCorp has stronger performance than Alphabet Inc.

Summary

Alphabet Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.