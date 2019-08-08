IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Reaches $250.00 After 4.00% Down Move; Last Week NCR (NCR) Coverage

The stock of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.21% or $8.28 during the last trading session, reaching $250. About 1.03 million shares traded or 45.76% up from the average. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has risen 64.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.26% the S&P500. Some Historical IAC News: 09/05/2018 – IAC quarterly profit surges on Match, ANGI Homeservices strength; 09/05/2018 – IAC SEES 2018 ADJ. EBITDA $905M-$995M; 18/04/2018 – iManage to Demonstrate Work Product Management Solutions at the 2018 Annual CLOC Institute; 01/05/2018 – MTCH, IAC, FB: Zuckerberg launching a new dating feature in Facebook. “Real long term Realtors, not hookups” #f82018; 21/03/2018 – BERKEYS Air Conditioning, Plumbing, & Electrical Earns Esteemed Angie’s List Super Service Award For The Eighth Time; 25/04/2018 – AmLaw 200 Law Firm Greenspoon Marder Moves to iManage Work 10 for Document and Email Management; 11/05/2018 – IAC/INTERACTIVECORP IAC.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $178; 09/05/2018 – IAC/INTERACTIVECORP – QTRLY SHR $0.71; QTRLY REV $995.1 MLN, UP 31 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – IAC 1Q REV. $995.1M, EST.$933.3MThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $21.03 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $240.00 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:IAC worth $841.00M less.

Among 4 analysts covering NCR Corp (NYSE:NCR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. NCR Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold”. DA Davidson maintained the shares of NCR in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. See NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $32 Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Maintain

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.03 billion. It operates through six divisions: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. It has a 36.94 P/E ratio. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services.

Among 3 analysts covering IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IAC/InterActiveCorp had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 10. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, May 13 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, May 10 by Bank of America.

More notable recent IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “IAC Targets Online Marketplaces as Potential Acquisitions, CFO Says – Wall Street Journal” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Interactive Corp (IAC) – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IAC/Interactive (IAC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Crocs, IAC/InterActive, Fortinet, Tandem Diabetes and Cross Country – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PLNT, OPRX, IAC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) At US$31.08? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NCR Corp (NCR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NCR: The Blackstone Opportunity Updated – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NCR Corporation Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.85 billion. The companyÂ’s Software segment offers industry software applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing digital banking applications, as well as cash management and video banking software for the financial services industry. It has a 34.79 P/E ratio. It also provides electronic and mobile payment solutions, sector-specific point of sale software applications, and back-office inventory, and store and restaurant management applications for the retail and hospitality industries; and software support and maintenance, and consulting and implementation services for its software solutions.

The stock increased 3.16% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $31.97. About 388,058 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 01/05/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – BOARD HAS BEEN CONDUCTING A CEO SEARCH WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti Will Be Named Chmn Emeritus and Serve as Consultant; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/03/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 1Q and Full Yr Fincl Guidance; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 14/03/2018 – NCR APPOINTS DANIEL CAMPBELL AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL SALES; 23/04/2018 – NCR TO CLOSE 2 COLUMBUS, GEORGIA AREA MANUFACTURING PLANTS; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – PAUL LANGENBAHN NAMED COO, SUCCEEDING MARK BENJAMIN