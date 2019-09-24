IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Contrasting side by side

Both IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp 229 4.21 N/A 6.97 34.28 Travelzoo 15 1.12 N/A 0.43 29.19

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for IAC/InterActiveCorp and Travelzoo. Travelzoo is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than IAC/InterActiveCorp. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Travelzoo.

Profitability

Table 2 has IAC/InterActiveCorp and Travelzoo’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.00% 23.9% 9.7% Travelzoo 0.00% 30% 9.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.97 beta indicates that IAC/InterActiveCorp is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Travelzoo has beta of 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IAC/InterActiveCorp are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Travelzoo’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. IAC/InterActiveCorp can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Travelzoo.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and Travelzoo.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 10 3.00 Travelzoo 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of IAC/InterActiveCorp is $297.4, with potential upside of 32.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IAC/InterActiveCorp and Travelzoo has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99% and 36.1%. About 0.8% of IAC/InterActiveCorp’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of Travelzoo shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAC/InterActiveCorp -2.15% 7.66% 6.24% 14.78% 64.26% 30.6% Travelzoo -10.01% -15.91% -21.86% 2.03% -1.33% 27.98%

For the past year IAC/InterActiveCorp was more bullish than Travelzoo.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Travelzoo.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.