IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Internet Information Providers company, IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99% of IAC/InterActiveCorp’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has IAC/InterActiveCorp and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.00% 23.90% 9.70% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting IAC/InterActiveCorp and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp N/A 223 34.28 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

IAC/InterActiveCorp has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.62 2.78 2.74

With average price target of $300, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a potential upside of 27.39%. The potential upside of the peers is 65.94%. Based on the data shown earlier, IAC/InterActiveCorp is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IAC/InterActiveCorp and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAC/InterActiveCorp -2.15% 7.66% 6.24% 14.78% 64.26% 30.6% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year IAC/InterActiveCorp was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IAC/InterActiveCorp are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, IAC/InterActiveCorp’s peers have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. IAC/InterActiveCorp has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IAC/InterActiveCorp’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

IAC/InterActiveCorp has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, IAC/InterActiveCorp’s competitors’ beta is 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp shows that it’s better in 4 of the 5 indicators compared to IAC/InterActiveCorp’s competitors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.