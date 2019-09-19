IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Internet Information Providers company, IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IAC/InterActiveCorp has 99% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.8% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have IAC/InterActiveCorp and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.00% 23.90% 9.70% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting IAC/InterActiveCorp and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp N/A 229 34.28 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

IAC/InterActiveCorp has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 2.42 2.67

The competitors have a potential upside of 102.41%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IAC/InterActiveCorp and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAC/InterActiveCorp -2.15% 7.66% 6.24% 14.78% 64.26% 30.6% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year IAC/InterActiveCorp’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IAC/InterActiveCorp are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, IAC/InterActiveCorp’s competitors have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. IAC/InterActiveCorp has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IAC/InterActiveCorp’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.97 shows that IAC/InterActiveCorp is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, IAC/InterActiveCorp’s competitors are 38.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.