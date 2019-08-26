IAA Inc. (IAA) and Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Contrasting side by side

As Auto Dealerships businesses, IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) and Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAA Inc. 44 4.55 N/A 0.00 0.00 Lazydays Holdings Inc. 5 0.07 N/A -0.65 0.00

Demonstrates IAA Inc. and Lazydays Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAA Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lazydays Holdings Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -1.7%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given IAA Inc. and Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAA Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lazydays Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 16.85% for IAA Inc. with consensus price target of $55.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IAA Inc. and Lazydays Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 61.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAA Inc. 1.15% 14.11% 0% 0% 0% 27.84% Lazydays Holdings Inc. 0% -5.61% 8.6% -20.09% -42.29% -6.48%

For the past year IAA Inc. has 27.84% stronger performance while Lazydays Holdings Inc. has -6.48% weaker performance.

Summary

IAA Inc. beats Lazydays Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.