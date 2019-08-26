IAA Inc. (IAA) and Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Contrasting side by side

As Auto Dealerships businesses, IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) and Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IAA Inc.
|44
|4.55
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Lazydays Holdings Inc.
|5
|0.07
|N/A
|-0.65
|0.00
Demonstrates IAA Inc. and Lazydays Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IAA Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Lazydays Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.1%
|-1.7%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given IAA Inc. and Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IAA Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Lazydays Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 16.85% for IAA Inc. with consensus price target of $55.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
IAA Inc. and Lazydays Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 61.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IAA Inc.
|1.15%
|14.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|27.84%
|Lazydays Holdings Inc.
|0%
|-5.61%
|8.6%
|-20.09%
|-42.29%
|-6.48%
For the past year IAA Inc. has 27.84% stronger performance while Lazydays Holdings Inc. has -6.48% weaker performance.
Summary
IAA Inc. beats Lazydays Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.